Naloxone distribution planned in York City

York City's Bureau of Health, in conjunction with the York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission and the York Opioid Collaborative, will distribute the overdose reversing drug Naloxone on Tuesday.

The distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at York City Hall, located at 101 S. George St.

Individuals can pick up the drug and receive brief training on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication that does not harm the individual it is administered to and is designed to reverse an overdose from opioids when given in time.

For more information about the drug, please visit https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Opioids/Pages/Naloxone.aspx.