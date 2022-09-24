York man, missing after boat capsized, found dead in New Jersey river

A missing fisherman whose body was recovered in the Delaware River last week was from York County, according to authorities in New Jersey.

William G. Vandyke, 47, was found dead in the river around 2 p.m. Sept. 19 in New Jersey, state police said in news release.

New Jersey State Police and United States Park Rangers assisted in recovering Vandyke’s body.

According to the statement, Vandyke had been missing since Sept. 8. New York State Police troopers along with other first responders went to an area of the Delaware River in the town of Deerpark, in Orange County, New York, around 7:25 a.m. for a report of a missing fisherman.

Deerpark, New York is located near the border with Pennsylvania.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park in New York when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located onshore and received medical treatment. The statement did not reveal the identity of the other fisherman.

New York State Police along with Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania assisted in the search after Vandyke went missing.