Man who died after motorcycle crash identified

A 33-year-old man who died after a motorcycle crash Thursday in Lower Chanceford Township has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office.

Dan Baldwin of Peach Bottom Township died at WellSpan York Hospital Thursday from injuries he received in the crash that occurred just before 4 p.m.

He was southbound on Woodbine Road in the area of Church Road when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to the coroner's office. He was found by a passing motorist and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:57 p.m.

More:Four injured, including two children, in West Manchester Township wreck

More:Fourth child dies from injuries following Lower Chanceford tractor accident

It was determined Baldwin died from multiple blunt force injuries he received in the crash. Blood toxicology tests were performed and results are pending.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash.