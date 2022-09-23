PennDOT looking for drivers and mechanics: How to apply

County maintenance offices in PennDOT’s south-central region are hosting open houses for those interested in working for the department in permanent or temporary maintenance positions.

PennDOT’s District 8 is looking for CDL operators, with starting pay of $21 per hour. It is also looking for transportation equipment operator trainees at just over $19 per hour; diesel and construction equipment mechanics at nearly $26 per hour and diesel and construction mechanic trainees with starting pay at just over $22 per hour.

Open houses are held from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday in the district offices, including York County.

York County’s Maintenance Office is located at 1920 Susquehanna Trail North in York City. For more information, call 717-848-6230. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are needed.

Applicants must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license. Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.