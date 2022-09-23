Manchester Township officials to review warehouse complex

A proposal that calls for the construction of three warehouses totaling 2.6 million square feet of industrial space will go before Manchester Township officials on Wednesday.

The township's planning commission will meet 7:00 p.m. in Manchester Township Office, 3200 Farmtrail Road.

NorthPoint Development most recently presented the preliminary plans for the project along Bear Road near I-83 at an Aug. 31 commission meeting. Before moving onto the final plans, NorthPoint had to get a few items approved by other boards in the township, according to Stacy MacNeal, of the Barley Snyder Real Estate Practice Group, which represented the company at a recent zoning hearing board meeting.

More:Warehouse developer wants to reconfigure Bear Road in Manchester Twp.

While it is unclear if the final approval will be given at the planning commission meeting, the subdivision plans and development plans are listed on the Sept. 28 agenda.

The agenda is available on the township website at https://www.mantwp.com/meetings-agendas/.