Man dies in motorcycle crash: coroner

A 33-year-old man died following a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon in Lower Chanceford Township, the coroner's office reported.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving southbound on Woodbine Road just before 4 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle near the intersection of Church Road. According to the York County Coroner's Office, the victim was thrown from the motorcycle and later found by a driver passing by the crash.

The man was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he died not long after the crash. He was pronounced dead at 4:57 p.m., the coroner's office reported.

Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman certified the death at the hospital. It was determined the man from multiple blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash. A routine blood toxicology was taken, the results of which are still pending.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the accident.

The coroner’s office said the man’s name will be released at some point, but did not specify when.