York County resident secures spot on singing competition show 'The Voice'

A York County resident impressed judges on NBC's "The Voice" — securing him a spot on the singing competition show.

Eric Torres, also known as Devix, sang "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals in a blind audition for the show. After his performance, the 28-year-old faced the panel of celebrity judges for a small interview.

"Glass Animals is actually one of my favorite bands," Torres said. "I think they have a lot of pop sensibility."

This caught the attention of judge Camila Cabello.

"I feel like I'm missing someone like you on my team, I'm looking for somebody that is alternative indie with a pop sensibility," she said during Tuesday's airing.

Torres was born in Queens before later moving to York County. Since, he's booked small gigs, including York County events "Light Up York" and "What the Food Trucks."

Although all four judges wanted to recruit Torres to be their coach for the show, Torres decided to pick Cabello.

The winner of "The Voice" is determined by public voting. The winner will not only receive a cash prize — but also a recording deal with Universal Music Group.