More than 700 Springettsbury Twp. customers without power, Met-Ed says

More than 700 Met-Ed customers in Springettsbury Township are without power on Thursday afternoon, according to First Energy's live 24 7 Power Center map.

As of 4:15 p.m. the cause is unknown and under investigation, but crews from First Energy have arrived to deal with two separate incidents in the township, the website said.

The estimated restoration is at 5:30 p.m.

More than 900 customers in York County were without power, according to the website.

