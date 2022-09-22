Cooler weather ahead for the official start of fall in York County

A rainy Thursday will lead into better days ahead for the autumnal equinox — the official start of fall — in York County.

A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected with a high temperature of 70. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible. Winds will blow between 7 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Temperatures will dip to 48 degrees tonight with a northwest wind will blow between 10 to 14 mph with gusts expected to be as high as 26 mph.

Friday starts the weekend with a high of 64 and a low around 45 degrees. Wind gusts out of the northwest are expected to be as high as 25 mph.

Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service over the next few days:

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 70 and a northwest wind of 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: There will be a 50% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: There is a 30% chance of showers before 2 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Monday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: It’s expected to be sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 69.