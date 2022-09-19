York City opens new King Street bike lane

York City has completed work on a 1.6-mile bike lane along King Street designed to improve mobility across the community, the city announced.

A $884,000 grant from the Federal Highway Transportation services, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and York Metropolitan Planning Organization paid for the bike lane. An additional $435,000 from the city's partnership with rabbittransit went toward bike lane improvements at the King Street bus transfer center.

The project was part of city efforts to be more bike friendly and establish a primary bikeway for eastbound and westbound traffic.

Changes include a traffic signal on West King Street where busses leave the center, pavement marking, protective delineators and other traffic signals to improve safety.

