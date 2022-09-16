Evangelist Franklin Graham bringing his tour to York

Nationally known and sometimes controversial evangelist Franklin Graham is bringing his tour to York County.

Graham, son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, will speak as part of his "God Loves You" tour at the York Expo Center Sept. 25.

The tour, set to begin Sept. 24 in Allentown, will feature music from Christian performing artists, including Newsboys, as well as remarks from Graham. Other tour destinations include Youngstown, Ohio; Flint, Michigan; Waukesha, Wisconsin; and Rochester, Minnesota.

Earlier this year, Graham toured the United Kingdom after previous efforts in 2020 were opposed by LGBTQ activists, petitions and outcry over Graham's past comments calling homosexuality a sin.

Graham also came under fire in 2021 when an Ohio woman claimed the minister, who had been counseling her, encouraged her to reconcile with her allegedly abusive husband.

And thousands of Christians signed a petition in early 2021 demanding Graham be dropped as president of the Samaritan’s Purse aid organization and as CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association for supporting Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him

The York Expo Center event is free and open to the public.

Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.