York County's congressional candidates to appear together in televised specials

Republican Rep. Scott Perry and Democratic opponent Shamaine Daniels will appear together on a local television show before voters decide which candidate will represent them in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District.

ABC27 will host a segment featuring the two candidates on Sept. 28 with host Dennis Owens. The segment, part of ABC27's "This Week in Pennsylvania," will be taped on Sept. 26.

"As he has in each of his past elections, he is excited to discuss the issues facing voters in south central Pennsylvania and his plans to continue working for them in Congress," Perry spokesperson Matt Beynon said via email of the segment.

In addition to the segment featuring Perry and Daniels, another airing of "This Week in Pennsylvania" will feature Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Democratic opponent Bob Hollister in the 11th Congressional District race. That segment will air Oct. 17.

"Both programs ... will include an exchange of ideas to inform viewers on where the candidates stand on important issues," ABC27 reported on its website.

ABC27 news director Leisha Beard said the format would be similar to other "This Week in Pennsylvania" segments. Both candidates will appear for a discussion on issues, during which Owens will ask questions for them to answer.

The 10th District covers most of northern York County, while the 11th covers most of southern York County.

Daniels, a three-time Harrisburg councilwoman, won the nomination in the Democratic primary earlier this year.

"Someone like Scott Perry shouldn't be allowed to be our representative because he's betrayed his oath of office," Daniels said of her opponent earlier this year.

Perry has been embroiled in investigations regarding his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Still, FiveThirtyEight's latest election forecast, which simulates the election 40,000 times, heavily favors the incumbent.

Smucker is even more heavily favored over his Democratic opponent.

Neither Smucker nor Hollister immediately responded to requests for comment.

The segments will preempt the second half hour of ABC27's "News at Noon" on Sept. 28 and Oct. 17. It will also be available online following the segments.

