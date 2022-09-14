Warehouse developer wants to reconfigure Bear Road in Manchester Twp.

A developer who wants to build three warehouses in Manchester Township is proposing big changes to Bear Road near Interstate 83.

At a township zoning hearing board Sept. 7, NorthPoint Development representatives presented maps of the proposed, but not yet township-approved, project.

Although NorthPoint was seeking an exception to a township ordinance regarding parking, the presentation provided one of the first insights into the construction proposal.

Township officials stated that any decision regarding the approval or denial of the construction plans would be handled at the Sept. 28 Planning Commission meeting.

Stacy MacNeal, from the Barley Snyder Real Estate Practice Group, represented NorthPoint Development at the hearing. With her were three witnesses — Shannon Buster, the director of engineering for NorthPoint; Ryan Oberle, a development manager for NorthPoint; and Jeramy Bittinger, a project manager with Landworks Civil Design.

Currently, the plans show three warehouses alongside a road called Regional Way. When asked about the currently non-existent road, MacNeal explained that NorthPoint plans to turn the northern half of Bear Road into a cul-de-sac to keep traffic from bothering locals.

The plans show the new road, Regional Way, branching off from North Susquehanna Trail. Regional Way would be a "dedicated public road" and connect Susquehanna Trail to Canal Road, Bittinger said.

NorthPoint is seeking a special exception to a township ordinance to reduce off street parking for future employees, MacNeal said.

The ordinance designates the amount of parking different types of buildings are required to provide.

Under the ordinance, the NorthPoint warehouses are required to have a total of 2,613 parking spaces, Ryan Oberle, a NorthPoint development manager, said.

The initial warehouse plans presented to the township list less than this amount. However, NorthPoint said it has the ability to add more parking spaces in the future without additional construction, Oberle said.

After a 30-minute discussion, the hearing board took a short recess and after around 20 more minutes of discussion, the board approved the special request for fewer parking spaces.

