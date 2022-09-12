Flash floods, strong winds possible in York County on Monday

York County is under a flood watch starting at 2 p.m. Monday and going through the evening, the National Weather Service announced.

York and Lancaster counties could see flash flooding from excessive rainfall, the NWS said.

In the lowest parts of York and Lancaster, only 1.2 to 1.4 inches of hourly rainfall from a few thunderstorms can cause flash flooding, according to AccuWeather.com. Rivers, creeks and low-lying areas are at risk.

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move through the region Monday evening, with strong winds and possibly a small tornado in addition to heavy rain, the service said.

Residents should monitor the local forecast and prepare to take action, the NWS said.

