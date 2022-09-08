'Walk, Bike, Bus' campaign encourages people to explore York City

With the cooler days of fall right around the corner, York City is encouraging residents to walk, bike or bus downtown throughout September.

"Walk, Bike, Bus" is a month long campaign hosted by the York City Health Bureau and the Commuter Services of Pennsylvania (CPSA), to promote the CommutePA rideshare program.

"There are so many great things in downtown York that I don't think people see when they drive through it. When they walk or bike or even be a passenger on a bus they can enjoy more by seeing it in that perspective," Laura Heilman, the outreach manger at CPSA said.

By tracking their "green trips" on the CommutePA app, participants can win prizes, track calories burned and see how many carbon emissions they saved versus riding in cars. In addition to recording trips, Heilman said the year-round CommutePA program provides local transit routes, resources and safety information about bicycling and walking, monthly reward drawings and more.

CPSA and the bureau want to show people how easy alternative transportation can be, Heilman said. In addition to preventing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting a healthier lifestyle, these modes of transportation also encourage more community engagement.

To participate in the campaign, the public can visit PaCommuterServices.org to take a pledge and create a CommutePA account. Participants can redeem points for prizes, such as a Nutribullet blender or a FitBit health tracker, during the campaign. Points can also be redeemed for local and national restaurant and retailer discounts.

