Rabbittransit detours three routes in advance of bridge work

Transportation service rabbittransit will implement detours for three of its routes beginning Sunday in anticipation of construction on the Route 462 Market St. bridge.

Routes 1E, 12 and 33 will be detoured according to a press release from the company.

Those who ride those routes are advised to account for additional travel time when planning trips due to potential traffic congestion, according to rabbittransit. The detours are being implemented to allow drivers and riders time to familiarize themselves with the detour routes.

“By starting detours early and working closely with PennDOT to understand the project timeline, rabbittransit is working to effectively respond to the road closure in this extremely high traffic zone,” Executive Director Rich Farr said, in a written statement.

In light of the construction, the York Stop Hopper zone will temporarily expand to cover a portion of Market Street east of I-83 and fares will be adjusted to reflect the fixed route rate of $1.60 as an attempt to fill the transportation gap created by the detour.

The $6.4 million project will replace the East Market Street bridge over Mill Creek and will close the road for five weeks beginning Sept. 26, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

To stay up to date with information on rabbittransit detours and routes, visit rabbittransit's website and sign up for rider alerts via text message, email or phone call. In addition, visit rabbittransit's Facebook page.

For more information on PennDOT news and traffic alerts in York County, visit the District 8 website.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.