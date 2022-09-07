York County Coroner seeking Hanover woman's next of kin

The York County Coroner's office is looking for the next of kin for Anastasia Ortega, a woman in her 40s who died in Hanover last week.

In a Wednesday tweet, the office said they believe Ortega has living relatives, but the office has not been able to reach them.

Anyone with information should call 717-840-7617.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.

