York County Coroner seeking Hanover woman's next of kin
Noel Miller
York Dispatch
The York County Coroner's office is looking for the next of kin for Anastasia Ortega, a woman in her 40s who died in Hanover last week.
In a Wednesday tweet, the office said they believe Ortega has living relatives, but the office has not been able to reach them.
Anyone with information should call 717-840-7617.
— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.
>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
More:Videos, car's Bluetooth used to connect suspect to fatal shooting: police
More:Man stabbed woman at Walmart so he could go back to jail: Police