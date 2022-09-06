Three warehouses proposed for area near I-83 in Manchester Township

A warehouse developer that previously worked with Amazon, Home Depot and other retailers plans to build three warehouses in Manchester Township, adding up to 2.6 million square feet of industrial space.

Township officials declined to provide details on the project by the Missouri-based NorthPoint Development. A zoning hearing board meeting on the project is planned Wednesday, to be followed by a planning commission meeting on Sept. 28.

Cliff Tinsley, the township's planning and zoning officer, said Tuesday that the township would not release NorthPoint's applications due to security concerns. In an interview, he compared the warehouse plans to those of an elementary school. The York Dispatch filed a Right-to-Know request for the documents Tuesday.

More:Coroner's office seeks next-of-kin for Manchester Township man

More:North York residents react to plans to redevelop Central High athletic field

More:Queen Street bridge repairs now exceed $1M after second truck collision

The property in question is a predominantly agricultural area along Bear Road near Interstate 83 in the township that has seen several new warehouses — including one for the retailer GameStop — built in recent years. The land itself is zoned for industrial use.

Several neighbors, who declined to speak on the record, said they'd sold land to NorthPoint.

A spokesperson for NorthPoint did not respond to a request for comment.

Manchester Township Manager Timothy James said the planning commission reviewed the warehouse proposal in August — but the group has not yet given final approval. The applications will be reviewed again Sept. 28.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The application to combine 10 parcels of land into four parcels of land involves 246 acres, according to the commission agenda. It calls for the construction of three warehouses, which add up to 2.6 million square feet.

On Wednesday, the zoning hearing board will meet to review a NorthPoint request seeking a zoning exception related to parking, according to the agenda. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Manchester Township municipal building at 3200 Farmtrail Road.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.