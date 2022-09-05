York County under Labor Day flood watch; Revs game postponed

The threat of heavy rain has postponed a baseball game and caused the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the area.

York County will be under a flood watch from Monday afternoon until noon on Tuesday Sept. 6, according to the National Weather Service.

Also, a Monday game between the York Revolution and the Long Island Ducks has been postponed. The game will be played as part of a double-header Wednesday at PeoplesBank Park, with the first game beginning at 5 p.m., the Revs said in a news release.

Despite the warm and sunny weekend, an overcast Labor Day has York, Adams and Lancaster counties under a flood watch as of 2 p.m. Monday.

"Numerous" storm and showers will develop through the day into Tuesday morning, the website said, and they are expected to move slowly and have heavy downpour.

Excessive runoff could flood rivers, creeks, streams and flood-prone areas, the website said. Residents should keep an eye on future forecasts and prepare for the possibility of flash flooding, the NWS said.

