State offers KI tablets to residents near nuclear plants, including Peach Bottom

As part of routine emergency preparedness efforts, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering potassium iodide tablets to people within a 10 miles of the state’s active nuclear power plants, including the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in Peach Bottom Township.

According to a Department of Health news release, the potassium iodide, also called KI tablets, will be offered to Pennsylvanians at various locations.

In York County, residents can get the pills 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Peach Bottom Recreation Center, 5 Pendyrus St., Delta.

Along with Peach Bottom, the state's active nuclear facilities are Beaver Valley Power Station in Beaver County, Limerick Generating Station in Montgomery County and Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Luzerne County.

“Having potassium iodide tablets for residents who live or work within 10 miles of an active nuclear facility is an essential preparation in the case of a radiological emergency,” said Denise Johnson, the acting secretary of health and physician general.

KI tablets provide another layer of protection by protecting the thyroid gland from radioactive iodine, the release said. They are safe for pregnant women, those breastfeeding, individuals on thyroid medication, children and infants to take.

The pills should only be taken if there is an emergency and those in area of the nuclear plants are told to use them by officials, the state said.

Information sheets with instructions on taking and storing KI tablets will be in the packages. For additional information and locations to pick up tablet packages, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.