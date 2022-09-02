York City's historic post office could finally see new life

York City's historic post office building has been purchased by two public entities who plan to redevelop the long-vacant landmark, the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) announced.

Through a partnership between the YCEA and the Redevelopment Authority of York County (RAYC), the property was purchased for nearly $2 million. Although RAYC purchased and owns the building, YCEA worked with them to secure the property.

The U.S. Postal Service sold the building in 2013 to a private owner, after moving the post office to 160 W. Market St. The building has largely been used for storage since despite a number of proposals to repurpose the building, which first opened in 1911.

"The stars sort of aligned to allow us to do it," said Silas Chamberlin, the YCEA's vice president for economic and community development.

Chamberlin said the two groups have been working with York City's redevelopment authority, developers and other partners to acquire the building for several years.

While no specific plans for the buildings future are decided, the fact that it is publicly owned leaves it open to many possibilities, he said.

Chamberlin said that RAYC agreed to have previous owner rent for 18 months while they remove their items stored in the building.

"During this period, YCEA and RAYC will explore future uses, potential anchor tenants, funding strategies and development partners to assist in transforming the former post office into a complementary community asset," he said.

Jonathan Desmarais, director of Downtown Inc., said public ownership will allow the public to guide the eventual use of the building and ensure it adds to value to the community and helps progress the revitalization of South George Street.

