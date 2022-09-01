York County Judicial Center to reopen Friday after chemical leak

The York County Judicial Center will reopen Friday after closing for two days due to a chemical leak.

According to York County, the leak has been repaired and clean-up efforts are expected to conclude Thursday afternoon. The center closed Wednesday following a leak of refrigeration liquid released as gas in a basement mechanical room.

More:Queen Street bridge repairs now exceed $1M after second truck collision

More:Former East Manchester Township manager pleads guilty to kidnapping charge

More:Whispering Wind Bear Spirit: Two journeys cut short on one night in York City

After the York City Fire Department and the York County Hazmat Team responded and found the leak after a fire alarm at 5:30 a.m., an HVAC contractor responded to begin mitigation efforts Wednesday morning.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

York City Fire Chief Bill Sleeger said Wednesday that the leaking refrigeration liquid released as an odorless gas. It is not harmful by itself, but when released it depletes the air of oxygen.

The gas posed no harm to pedestrian and motorists who went near the building, the county said.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.