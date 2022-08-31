York County sets wage increase for child welfare, other employees

Various county social workers will soon receive a salary boost.

On Wednesday, the York County Board of Commissioners signed off on $2-per-hour increases for workers at the the York County Youth Development Center, York County Area Agency on Aging and Office of Children, Youth and Families (CYF).

Short-staffing has been an ongoing problem for the county's child welfare office. Last year, staff described systemic problems surrounding heavy caseloads and employees being forced to do work they were not properly trained to complete.

"The county agreed to a wage increase away from the table, which I think will help a lot," said SEIU business agent Erik Strobl.

According to Chief Clerk Greg Monskie, the agreements between the county and business agents for Teamsters Local 776 and Service Employees International Union Local 668 will take effect next month.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler noted the county had made an adjustment to wages for non-bargaining employees earlier in the year.

"The commitment from the Board of Commissioners was to look at each one of the bargaining units and address each one of those individually," Wheeler said, after the meeting.

During the meeting, Wheeler thanked Monskie and the business agents for the Teamsters and SEIU for their professionalism during negotiations, saying it was an amicable process.

Teamsters Local 776 business agent Shane Weaver, who represents employees of the Youth Development Center, did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

SEIU is currently negotiating with the county for a new contract, as the current contract is set to expire at the end of the year. Monskie said SEIU had made an initial proposal, which the county is in the process of reviewing.

"We had a great meeting," Monskie said. "It's still in the early stages, but at this point I'm pleased."

