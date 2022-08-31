Judicial Center to remain closed Thursday following gas leak

The York County Judicial Center will remain closed Thursday following a leak of a gaseous refrigerant.

While investigators were able to determine the origin of the leak and start mitigation efforts, the building will not be opened until it is safe for employees and patrons to return, according to a York County news release.

The Judicial Center did not open Wednesday after a fire alarm was triggered just after 5:30 a.m., alerting the York City Fire Department. Firefighters arrived and found the leak in a basement mechanical room.

York City Fire Chief Bill Sleeger said in the release the leaking refrigeration liquid released as an odorless gas. It is not harmful by itself, but when released it depletes the air of oxygen.

Clean-up efforts began Wednesday after an HVAC contractor representative identified a crack in a pipe. The York County Hazmat Team also investigated.

The leak is contained and does not present a danger to pedestrians and motorists near the building, the county said.

