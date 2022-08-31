Community baby shower seeks to support new parents

Lucas and Friends, a York City-based charity, is holding a community baby shower on Sept. 10 at Logos Academy from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The community baby shower “will be a real deal baby shower,” complete with decorations, food, a photobooth, gifts and baskets filled with diapers, car seats, wipes and more for new parents, Cindy Strawbridge said.

Strawbridge and her husband Johnathan started Lucas and Friends when they had their child, Lucas, and came to understand how true the African Proverb “it takes a village to raise a child” is.

As the couple raised their own child, Cindy Strawbridge began to wonder: “What about those who don’t have a village?”

Their held the first community baby shower in 2019. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have not been able to hold their second one until now.

It is important to have a support system in a parent’s community, Strawbridge said. And especially in the current economic climate of inflation and the pandemic, Lucas and Friends seeks to “help take a bit of a load off,” in the journey of parenting, she said.

Strawbridge wants other the mothers and fathers of York to know they are not alone and for them to feel loved, she said. While they may not be able to assist throughout all a child’s life, they can help make things a bit easier in the now, Strawbridge said.

Lucas and Friends is taking donations of diapers, pull up diapers, formula, onesies, diaper ointment, wipes, bottles, gentle baby soaps, pacifiers, sippy cups, blankets and more the website said.

For more details on the community baby shower, how to get involved and donation specifications visit https://www.lucasandfriends.com/.

