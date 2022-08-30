York City Council meeting canceled due to death in family

York City Council has canceled its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, because of a death in city clerk Dianna Thompson-Mitchell's family, according to a news release.

The next meeting of the York City Council is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the York City Hall Council Chambers, 101 S. George St. Meetings are streamed on the White Rose Community TV YouTube channel and on the City of York Facebook page.

