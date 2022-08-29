Looking for a job? The newly refurbished Yorktowne Hotel can help

In advance of the much-anticipated re-opening of the historic Yorktowne Hotel, the York County Industrial Development Authority is launching a training program for hospitality workers.

The John A. Lambert Hospitality Training program will be held in September at the Crispus Attucks York Community Center, 605 S. Duke St. in York City.

Held in partnership with Crispus Attucks, York College of Pennsylvania and GF Hotels and Resorts, the program is offered at no cost and will prepare individuals for a career in hospitality. Classes will be offered from Sept. 12 to Sept. 28 during evenings and weekends with classes in Spanish upon request.

More:Yorktowne Hotel opening delayed over supply chain issues — but you can now book a stay

More:Interstate 83 still closed at Queen Street overpass after another truck hits bridge

More:North York residents react to plans to redevelop Central High athletic field

Classes will be taught by industry professionals. Attendance of classes and completion of the corresponding exam with a passing grade will result in a certificate from the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute.

Training topics include front desk representative, guest room attendant, restaurant server, maintenance employee, kitchen cook and guest service.

The program is named for longtime Yorktowne Hotel employee John Lambert, who began his career in 1943 at 17 as a dishwasher. In his time at the Yorktowne, Lambert served former English Prime Minister Lady Margaret Thatcher, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and former President George W. Bush, among others.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In addition to the training program, those interested in working for the Yorktowne Hotel are also encouraged to attend a hiring fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 at PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York City, and the Yorktowne Hiring Days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 19-21 at the York County Economic Alliance, 144 Roosevelt Ave. in York City.

For more on training topics and dates, email mschught@yceapa.org or spinos@yceapa.org or call 717-848-4000. To register, visit the York County Economic Alliance website.

The downtown York City hotel, closed since 2016, is expected to open in November after several delays and a skyrocketing budget.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.