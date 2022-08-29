East Market St. to close for five weeks near I-83 for bridge replacement

A headache is coming for drivers on East Market Street.

A project to replace the East Market Street bridge over Mill Creek, which is at the Interstate 83 exit for Market Street, will close the road for five weeks, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The road will close at midnight on Sept. 26 while contractor Clearwater Construction Inc. demolishes and replaces the bridge.

Market Street will be closed between Belmont Street and North Hills Road, between Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, until the end of October. The detour will use North Sherman Street, Route 30 and North Hills Road.

Clearwater Construction Inc. of Mercer, Mercer County, is the prime contractor on the $6.4 million project.

The work is a part of the North York I-83 widening project and had initially been planned for fall 2021, PennDOT spokesman David Thompson said.

"We had some material acquisition delays created by the COVID-19 pandemic, initially pushed the schedule to spring of this year," Thompson said. "We've had a small window to do the bridge, so we're doing it on an accelerated schedule to close it and get it open as quickly as possible this fall."

Another reason the project is slated for the fall is because the contractor will need to de-energize some power lines to safely work a crane in the area, Thompson said. PennDOT wanted to pick a non-peak energy month, when residents wouldn't need to use their furnace or air conditioner as much.

While the plan is to get the bridge open by the end of October, Thompson said final paving will be need to be competed by spring of 2023.

During the construction, Rabbit Transit will detour three of its routes, spokesperson April Heil said. Routes 1E, 12 and 33 will be detoured beginning Sept. 11.

The replacement project is one of the action items required before I-83 is widened from four to six lanes between the Market Street and North George Street interchanges. That work is expected to start in 2023, PennDOT said.

For more information on PennDOT news and traffic alerts in York County, visit the District 8 website.

