Queen Street bridge crash delays work on a different I-83 bridge

Thanks to the dump truck collision that damaged the Queen Street bridge and shut down a section of I-83 in York County for nearly 24 hours, PennDOT has postponed work on another bridge along the interstate.

Expansion dam repairs on the southbound I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge have been postponed to a later date. Originally scheduled for this weekend, contractor JD Eckman Inc. has been redirected to begin emergency repairs to the Queen Street bridge.

The postponed work would have been the second of three scheduled weekends of work on the bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between Dauphin and Cumberland Counties. The next scheduled weekend of work will be from Sept. 16 to 19, with a third weekend of repairs to be determined.

Multiple accidents in 2022 have caused damage to the Queen St. bridge. After a truck struck the bridge in February, repair work began on Monday, but the bridge was struck again Wednesday afternoon.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. It is available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

For more information on PennDOT news and traffic alerts in York County, visit the District 8 website.

