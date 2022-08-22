Police investigating shooting in York City

York City Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Lincoln and Bruce streets, the latest in what has been a violent year for the city.

In an update, the police say they responded to the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue for the report of a shooting around 10:10 a.m. Monday. They found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound that is not life threatening.

The victim was transported to York Hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives were notified and are investigating the shooting. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

More:YWCA York postpones 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event

More:'Ghost guns' taken as evidence in homicide case as feds, state look to close loopholes

More:Homicide charge dropped against man in brother's death following wedding

More:Michael Muldrow discusses recent spate of gun violence in York City

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.