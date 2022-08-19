York-area nightclub owners trade Fat Daddy's for Banana Max

Popular nightclub Fat Daddy's may be closed but the owners, brothers Matthew and Sean Landis, have no plans to leave the York-area nightlife scene.

Matthew Landis said the pair chose to sell Fat Daddy's even before the COVID-19 pandemic that forced many other businesses to shut down. The reason, he said, were the pair's plans to pursue other ventures.

Ultimately, the closing of Fat Daddy's led to the opening a new club — Banana Max, less than a five-minute walk away from their old establishment. Banana Max, located at 2650 Eastern Blvd., is currently being remodeled but is still open Friday and Saturday evenings.

"We are looking to a grand reopening [for Banana Max] this fall," Matthew Landis said.

In the meantime, most of the furnishings from Fat Daddy's — including a life-sized Buddha and a massive shark's head — is up for auction. The final bids will be accepted Monday at 8 p.m.

Bids for some items have gone up to $900, as of Friday, such as a vending machine and slushy machines. The shark head, which was featured on the Facebook post sits at $725.

Matthew Landis said the old Fat Daddy's location is currently under contract to become a Panda Express. Another project the brothers planned for Continental Square in downtown York City is on hold due to difficulties securing financing, he said.

More information about Banana Max's hours of operation and entertainment can be found on the club website at https://www.bananamaxyork.com/. To place bids for the Fat Daddys auction, visit the official auction page at https://www.pciauctions.com/auction_details.php?auction=4244&title=Fat%20Daddy%27s%20Bar%20and%20Nightclub%20ON%20SITE%20Restaurant%20Equipment%20Auction&fbclid=IwAR28qFjPKcw48MzSvOyvndYvo5EIsvV9zb7VklZI9WiR_5r3aKjy6tVriBI.

