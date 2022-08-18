York County CYF rally called off as negotiations for new contract begin

A previously scheduled rally at the York County Administrative Center before the beginning of negotiations between the county and the union representing child welfare office staff has been called off.

According to business agent Erik Strobl, the decision came after meeting with membership.

"We expect that the county will meet us in good faith and, after a gut check on the union side, we decided against taking action that could be read as off-the-bat escalation," Strobl said. "We'd rather make progress towards a fair contract."

The negotiations, set to begin at noon Thursday, will affect employees of Children, Youth and Families (CYF) and the Area Agency on Aging. The current contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

