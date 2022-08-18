State trooper from York barracks charged with DUI while on duty

The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a York County trooper accused of driving while intoxicated on duty.

Joshua M. Ravel, assigned to Troop J, York, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his Monday morning shift.

Ravel was charged in Magisterial District Court 19-3-04 with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Ravel, who enlisted in the state police in 2020 and graduated with the 159th Cadet Class in June of that year, had been assigned to Troop J, York, since his graduation. He was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

