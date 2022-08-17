Construction to impact I-83 traffic for the next few weekends: PennDOT

Repairs to the John Harris Memorial Bridge that spans the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg could lead to traffic delays on I-83 over the next few weekends.

Extension dam repairs will impact southbound traffic Friday through Monday over the weekends of Aug. 19-22, Aug. 26-29 and Sept. 16-19, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson said extensions dams are the mechanisms that allow bridges to expand and contract with temperature changes. These mechanisms, common to most bridges, require regular maintenance, he said.

Over the weekends of Aug. 19-22 and Aug. 26-29, the right two lanes of southbound I-83 will be closed and the left lane will be open to traffic between the 17th Street exit in Harrisburg and the Lemoyne Exit ramp.

In addition, through Aug. 26-29, the Front Street onramp to southbound I-83 will be closed. There will be a detour using northbound I-83 to 13th Street, to southbound I-83.

From September 16-19, the left two lanes will be closed, and the right lane will be open to traffic from 13th Street exit to the Lemoyne Exit ramp. All onramps and offramps will be open during the closure.

Contractor JD Eckman, Inc., will be completing the repairs.

The location of the bridge is shown on the map below:

PennDOT reminds motorists to stay alert, respect all construction and road signs and slow down at work zones. For free 24-hour updates, visit www.511PA.com for alerts and information.

