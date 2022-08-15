Yorktowne Hotel opening delayed over supply chain issues — but you can now book a stay

It's two steps forward, one step back for the Yorktowne Hotel.

Patrons can now begin booking rooms, with the earliest reservations starting Jan. 1, 2023. Managing director Michael Blum said that date was chosen to give construction crews some cushion in the event of further delays that have dogged the project since the hotel closed for renovations in November 2016.

Blum said he has set a November target for the grand reopening, noting that the hurdles are largely due to supply chain issues. The biggest headache currently is securing the equipment necessary for the hotel's food and beverage services, he said.

"All of the items have been identified and are currently in production," Blum said Monday. "We are awaiting confirmation and installation dates."

Back when the renovations were first announced, the hotel was slated to reopen in fall 2019. However, the project has seen extensive delays and a ballooning budget. The hotel's reconstruction has cost an estimated $54 million, according to Blum, an increase of 170% from its original cost estimate of $20 million.

At this point, Blum said there's no additional budget expense associated with the installation of equipment — it's simply a matter of shipping and installation time.

“We have reached a huge project milestone with this announcement,” he said. “The people of York have awaited this moment for a number of years and we are happy to say we are finally at this point.”

Blum said the Jan. 1 reservation date, meanwhile, will be moved up as the final elements of the 1925 hotel's renovation near completion.

When it opens, the hotel will be part of the Tapestry Collection, a specialty brand of Hilton Hotels, and operated by GF Hotels and Resorts. Once completed, the hotel will boast space for restaurants, retailers and events, including a rooftop lounge that will seat 200 people between its indoor and outdoor spaces.

To make a reservation for the Yorktowne Hotel, visit Hilton's Tapestry Collection website at https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/lnsyoup-the-yorktowne-hotel/.

