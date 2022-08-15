Scattered showers expected for the week ahead: Weather forecast

Yorkers can expect milder weather with a chance of afternoon showers throughout most of this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Monday has been overcast with a high of 74 degrees and a 40% chance of rain this afternoon. The sky is expected to clear up and be partly or slightly cloudy for the remainder of the week.

Monday evening will remain cool and cloudy, hitting a low of 62 degrees with a 20% chance of rain before midnight, the weather service said.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week according to the NWS:

Tuesday: Calm winds in the morning and partly sunny with a high of 81 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and a low of 61 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees. Small chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly Cloudy and a low of 62 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny and with a high of 84 degrees.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and low of 63 degrees.

Friday: Sunny and warm with a high of 86 degrees.

Friday Night: The evening will be cloudy but stay around 65 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 86 degrees and potential showers with a 40% chance of precipitation.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with continued 40% chance of precipitation but a low of only 67 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 80 degrees.