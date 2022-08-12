York City Mayor Michael Helfrich names childhood friend as chief of staff

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich has hired a new chief of staff after his previous top aide left the job around the beginning of the year.

The new chief of staff will be Scott Miller, a York County native and someone Helfrich described as a lifelong friend. Miller previously served as a top aide to Todd Platts, York County's former Republican congressman and now a Common Pleas Court judge.

"At a time of unprecedented funding from D.C., Scott's insider knowledge of (the) beltway I see as advantage when working with all these agencies to bring funding to York City," Helfrich said.

That unprecedented funding includes $35.3 million in COVID relief money, which was the subject of a budget standoff between the mayor and City Council last year.

Helfrich said he worked with Miller during his days in environmental advocacy. As chief of staff, Miller will act as a surrogate for the mayor, working with City Council and pushing the mayor's agenda. His annual salary will be $55,000.

A chief of staff is the most insider position in the city government, and Miller has to know everything about the work of the city and the mayor, Helfrich said. The previous chief of staff left the position in February for a job in academia, he said.

Miller said Helfrich approached him earlier this year about joining his administration. Despite having another job offer on the table, Miller took a few days to think about the position and ultimately accepted it.

"I made the right decision," Miller said.

Helfrich said he's known Miller since they were 5 years old. They attended the same school growing up and Miller's mother was Helfrich's Cub Scout leader.

Miller, the mayor said, is a person he "can trust without question."