York City begins searching for its perfect Christmas tree

The Christmas season is already on the minds of Yorkers as the city begins its search for a tree for this year's Light Up York celebration.

"The tree will be placed on [the] square in downtown York, where people will gather for the lighting of the tree on Friday, December 2, kicking off the holiday season as part of York’s annual Light Up York celebration," Mayor Michael Helfrich's new chief of staff, Scott Miller, said in a public announcement.

Miller said the city is looking for a Spruce tree over 30 feet tall that will be removed at no charge to the owner.

Individuals who think their tree may be the right fit should reach out to Carol Godfrey at 717-845-9351 and leave their name, address and phone number.

