York County Prison contractor paid $200,000 settlement to family of dead inmate

A settlement paid to the family of an inmate who killed herself while at York County Prison was far greater than the county initially reported.

York County previously disclosed that it paid $5,000 to the relatives of Veronique Henry, who who killed herself in September 2016. Court records show that the prison's medical provider, PrimeCare, paid an additional $200,000 for its part of the settlement reached in April 2021.

Last week, the county approved a new $24 million, three-year contract with PrimeCare, which will run from Oct. 1 of this year to Sept. 30, 2025.

PrimeCare Medical CEO Thomas Weber said the settlement came with no admission of liability and that the resolution was made to eliminate risk of greater legal costs.

Current Warden Adam Ogle declined comment Wednesday, as did Commissioner Doug Hoke, who serves as president of the Prison Board of Inspectors.

At the time of her suicide, the 32-year-old Henry, of East Manchester Township, faced homicide charges alongside her husband, Paul Jackson Henry III. They were accused of shooting their way inside the home of a drug dealer and killing the man and a woman who was staying there.

Of the $200,000 paid out to Veronique Henry's family, $80,000 went to court costs for the law offices of Dale Anstine and Chavez-Freed, who represented them in the lawsuit against PrimeCare and various employees of the prison.

In the lawsuit, her family alleged no one put Veronique Henry on suicide watch despite the fact that at least one corrections officer believed she was going to try to kill herself and that she'd previously made statements in the prison about killing herself. Prison and medical workers knew she had addiction issues, had just suffered a head wound in a car crash and was facing a life sentence, according to the suit.

Paul Henry filed his own lawsuit in federal court against York County Prison and PrimeCare earlier this year, claiming his constitutional rights were violated while he was incarcerated in the prison.

A York County jury found Henry guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in 2018 in the killings of Foday Cheeks and Danielle Taylor. A year later, a judge threw out the death sentence handed down after the conviction.

According to court records, Paul Henry is currently being held at SCI Benner Township in Centre County. His civil lawsuit is still pending, as is an appeal of his criminal conviction.

Courts reporter Aimee Ambrose contributed to this report.

