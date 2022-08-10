Learn about restoring streams and wetlands at Collusion Tapworks

The Penn State Extension is hosting a free ecological restoration workshop next week at Collusion Tapworks in York City.

The 21 and up event, “Tap Talks: The Progress of Ecological Restoration,” will focus on stream and wetland restoration. In addition to learning, participants can try locally brewed beverages and participate in an environmental themed trivia game with “prize and swag included,” according to a Penn State Extension news release.

Matt Leisses, a senior water resource engineer at Ecotone Ecological Restoration, will lead the workshop. Leisses will cover what ecological restoration is and what approaches have and have not worked. He also will explain how restoration projects can improve water quality and how participants can get involved in them.

This workshop is part of a series of presentations on water quality topics, the Penn State Extension website said.

The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 105 S. Howard St. The workshop registration is open, but space is limited and preregistration is recommended, the website said.

To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-the-progress-of-ecological-restoration. Questions can be directed to Jodi Sulpizio, at jrb143@psu.edu or 717-840-7408.

The event is made possible by a partnership of the Penn State Master Watershed Stewards, the Watershed Alliance of York, the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper and Collusion Tapworks.