Hanover-area bridge replacement project to begin next week

PennDOT is set to begin a $1 million bridge replacement project in Penn Township next week.

Construction on the bridge on Westminster Avenue (Route 3073), to the south of Hanover, between Fairview Drive and Grandview Road will begin Aug. 15.

According to PennDOT, the work includes replacing the existing structure, retaining wall construction, guide rail installation, pavement on the approach to the bridge and other construction.

Traffic will be detoured for several months, as the construction work is expected to be completed by Nov. 18. During the work, a detour will be in place using Fairview Drive, Route 94 (Baltimore St.) and Route 194 (Frederick St.).

The prime contractor on the $1 million project is JVI Group Inc., of York Springs.

PennDOT advised motorists to be aware for the operations, obey work zone signs and slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for the safety of road crews as well as themselves.

The location of the project is shown in the photo below:

To check conditions on major roadways, use 511PA. The free 24-hour service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to over 1,000 traffic cameras. It is available through the website, a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

For more information on PennDOT news and traffic alerts in York County, visit PennDOT's District 8 website.

