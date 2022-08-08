York City police investigating suspicious deaths

York City police are seeking the public's help as they investigate two suspicious deaths.

A 48-year old man was found dead and another 37-year-old woman died later at a hospital after police responded to an incident Sunday in the 600 block of Locust Street. It wasn't clear Monday what kind of injuries or ailment they were suffering.

Police responded to the area around 6:56 p.m. for the report of several unconscious people. Upon arriving, they found five people in need of medical attention.

The three others are currently being treated.

According to the York County Coroner, autopsies on the two deceased are set for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The authorities are still in the process of informing relatives.

Police are investigating the incident and encourage citizens to contact them with any tips. Tips can be submitted through the York City CrimeWatch website, by emailing Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the York City tip line at 717-849-2204 or by calling York City Police at 717-846-1235 or 717-849-2219.

