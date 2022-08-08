'No excuse for people to go hungry': Ministry launches mobile pantry

New Hope Ministries will be launching a second mobile food pantry this fall after receiving a $75,000 grant.

The grant will allow New Hope to hire a second full-time employee to run the unit and reach areas that have limited access to healthy food.

The inspiration behind the mobile pantry came from a question, according to Eric Saunders, New Hope Ministries executive director.

“What if what if we could take everything that we have to offer and take it to a smaller community nearby?" Saunders said. "Just set up for the day and be able to distribute resources and take a case worker who can interview people about what their needs are and try to see what we can do to help.”

New Hope Ministries has eight food pantries in York County that, in addition to addressing food concerns, offer GED programs, job training, emergency housing assistance and other services, Saunders said.

In New Hope’s case, Saunders said issues with addressing food insecurity weren’t about having a lack of food to give out, but an issue of how to make it accessible for areas that did not have a food pantry or other community organization.

Highmark Wholecare CEO Ellen Duffield said the health insurance company awarded a $75,000 grant to New Hope Ministries as part of their philosophy to treat the whole person.

“We think it’s really important that we work with community organizations that are helping our members on a daily basis,” she said.

Last year, the first mobile food pantry served 20,000 York County residents, and the addition of a second unit will allow New Hope to double their impact, a Highmark Wholecare news release said.

The second unit is owned by the York Food Bank, according to Saunders. After the York Food Bank switched to making at-home food deliveries, they offered it up to New Hope.

“They said, you know, we’re not using it and you can find more communities that need the help, why don’t you drive it?” Saunders said.

Currently, the first mobile unit visits 18 distribution sites and will soon expand to 20. New Hope pre-announces when they will visit a site and has distribution dates and locations listed on their website.

Saunders expects the second mobile unit will be up and running by September.

“There's no excuse for people to go hungry," Saunders said. "That's why we did the mobile pantry.”

Those in need of assistance can learn more about New Hope's program by visiting https://nhm-pa.org/how-we-help/.