York County inks new contract with prison health care provider

The York County Commissioners this week approved a new three-year contract with a Harrisburg-based provider of inmate medical care.

The $24 million contract with PrimeCare will run from Oct. 1 of this year to Sept. 30, 2025. A previous contract with the company that began in October 2016 expired last year, though the company continued providing services during negotiations.

"There's been a lot of discussion about this. The staff at the prison had recommended this," Commissioner Doug Hoke said before voting. Hoke also serves as president of the county prison board, which had approved the contract at its July meeting.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler praised PrimeCare after the meeting, saying the company has a good reputation across the commonwealth.

"They provide health care to many of the county correctional facilities across the commonwealth," she said.

PrimeCare Medical CEO Thomas Weber also praised the agreement.

“We’ve enjoyed a long and strong partnership with York County," he said. "We’re glad we were able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement to benefit the citizens of York County.”

The contract renewal comes amid several recent lawsuits involving York County Prison inmate deaths filed against PrimeCare and the county.

One case, involving the Sept. 15, 2016, suicide of murder suspect Veronique Henry, 32, ended last year when York County agreed to pay Henry's estate $5,000.

It's not clear if PrimeCare also paid a settlement; The York Dispatch requested court records earlier that might have contained that information, but the state's Office of Open Records denied the request claiming a third-party settlement isn't public record.

Paul Henry III, Veronique Henry's husband, filed his own lawsuit in federal court against York County Prison and PrimeCare earlier this year, claiming his constitutional rights were violated while he was incarcerated in the prison.

He was convicted of the 2016 double murder of Foday Cheeks and Danielle Taylor in 2018, sentenced to life in prison and is being held at SCI Benner Township in Centre County. His lawsuit remains pending, and he also has a pending appeal of his criminal conviction.

Another lawsuit, surrounding the 2018 death of Everett Palmer Jr., 41, included allegations by the family that Palmer was not properly treated by PrimeCare's mental health staff, claims disputed by the company.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg found insufficient evidence to charge York County Prison employees in Palmer's death.

Five PrimeCare employees and the company itself were among numerous defendants listed in the lawsuit, along with corrections officers, the prison board and York County. PrimeCare denied the family's allegations and has requested a federal judge dismiss the suit.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.