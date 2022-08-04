CDC raises York County to medium community level for COVID-19

As the summer continues, York County continues to see an increase in COVID cases, nearing 1,000 additional cases a week.

The county added 955 cases and four deaths to its totals between July 27 and Wednesday, according to state Department of Health data.

In all, York County has seen 129,599 cases and 1,539 deaths since the beginning of the 2020 pandemic.

The rise in cases has also seen a reclassification of York County by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into a "medium" community level. That means those at high risk for severe illness should talk to their medical provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

In addition, residents should stay up to date on vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

It's the first time since the CDC implemented community levels that York County has been classified as anything other than "low." The community levels are determined by new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

The medium designation is the second highest of three. If York County is designated as a "high" community level, the recommendation by the CDC is to wear a mask indoors and on public transportation.

According to the New York Times COVID tracker, York County's average cases per day continue to increase at a higher rate than before. An average of 136 cases are reported each day, a 17% increase from two weeks ago.

Getting vaccinated and boosted is critical to staying safe as the virus continues to mutate, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

"We’re not talking about locking down, we’re just talking about common sense, getting the appropriate interventions when they’re available to you — and right now we have boosters that are very effective in diminishing any aspect of the infection," Fauci said during an appearance on a Los Angeles radio show.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19 after experiencing a second case, according to his physician, Kevin O'Connor.

