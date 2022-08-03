Lake Williams Dam construction on schedule, soon moving to next stage

Construction on the Lake Williams Dam, a several years-in-the-making project, is on track to finish in November 2023.

The Lake Williams reservoir has been drained, and demolition of the old dam is about 95% complete, according to Mark Wheeler, York Water Co.'s chief operating officer.

"[We] feel pretty good about where we stand there," he said.

In terms of construction, work on the valve tower and intake structure is underway and work to rebuild the dam has started, Wheeler said. Construction teams are still excavating the embankment wall to prepare for the next step, which is to place roller-compacted concrete. This step is expected to start next month.

Some of the few issues the dam construction has faced are largely due to current supply chain issues, Wheeler said. The teams have found ways to work around these issues and have not been set back by them, he said.

As stated previously by the York Water Co. and York County Parks and Recreation Department, the public should stay out of the drained lake bed and construction zones.

Updates about the Lake Williams Dam construction can be found at the York Water Co. website.