Inflation makes back-to-school shopping a challenge

Although the school year is still a few weeks away, many stores have their back-to-school sections ready for students and families.

Catherine Bowen and her two children are ahead of the shopping curve on advice from their principal to ensure items would still be available. The children attend Valley View Elementary in York Suburban, one in kindergarten and the other in second grade.

"When it adds up, it's more [than in past years]. I think I spent like $60 on two kids," Bowen said. Despite having the majority of her back-to-school shopping done, Bowen was out tracking down notebooks, the one item she had yet to find, she said.

Instead of shopping at one store for everything, Bowen purchased supplies from physical stores like Target as well as online vendors like Amazon. She bought a few things from Staples but noted they were "very expensive there."

While there have always been challenges with the cost of back-to-school shopping, this year schools and families alike must decide what items are crucial in the face of inflation, said Miranda Jenkins, a York Suburban School District social worker.

Jenkins has already started working with families to provide supplies for the upcoming school year. One way the district can aid families is through the Impact Foundation.

The foundation helps families in a variety of ways, such as paying for groceries and gas, finding affordable housing and providing children with school supplies. For the back-to-school season, the foundation provides age-tailored backpacks filled with school supplies to families that request them.

As of early July, Jenkins estimated that more than 200 backpacks had been requested, and she expects the number to rise. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many educators and parents burned out, Jenkins said, and inflation has only added to those issues.

Mindy Baker, of Thomasville, was out with her second grader, Daniel, looking for a new backpack. Their school, in Spring Grove Area School District, provides most supplies, but while out shopping Baker did note an increase in prices.

"Maybe about a $5 increase from the backpack we got last year," she said.

For students in middle school and high school, back-to-school shopping can be even more concerning when expensive items like calculators are on their lists. Even college students are feeling the financial pressure of nationwide inflation.

Erica Jones, a junior attending Millersville University, was out shopping with her mother, Jill Jones, getting ready to live on campus for the first time. As a transfer from Harrisburg Area Community College, Erica had to buy all the supplies and furnishings a freshman would.

"Compared to when I took my son [shopping for college supplies], which would have been like four years ago, it's much higher," Jill Jones said of the cost.

One beneficial aspect of the pandemic, for Erica, is that family friends had unused notebooks, pens and pencils to give her instead of buying new ones for the year.