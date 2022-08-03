Coroner IDs York City shooting victim

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of the 15th homicide victim in York City this year.

Leonard Johnson, 37, of the 200 block of North Man Street, Manchester, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy conducted Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m. Monday, according to the coroner's office. York City Police are investigating the shooting. Johnson was found at the 300 block of Miller Lane in York City.

The next of kin has been notified about the death , the coroner's office said.

The homicide is the 20th in York County and the 15th in York City this year, according to the office. Both numbers exceed the 2021 totals. Two other homicide victims were injured in Adams County and died in York County, according to the office.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.