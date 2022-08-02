'Some really great people': York City Police promote five within ranks

Five York City Police Department officers were recognized in a promotion ceremony Monday afternoon.

Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow opened the ceremony at City Hall before the officers' friends, family and colleagues by acknowledging the five officers for their contributions to the department.

"They say good things are supposed to happen to good people. Well today that really ends up being the case because we have some good things happening today to some really great people." Muldrow said.

Frank Clark was promoted to detective, and Tiffany Pitts was promoted to detective first class. Steven Pickel was promoted to sergeant, and Matt Irvin promoted to lieutenant. Daniel Lentz was promoted to captain.

"Each and every one of these individuals you're going to hear about today worked their butts off to get here," Muldrow said. "They all truly exemplify in character, in deed and in work ethic, the best of what this department was, what this department is and what this department will continue to bring forward."

During the pinning ceremony, every officer had a family member involved. Clark had his two children pin him as he moved up to detective. Irvin and Lentz each had their wives and children pin them.

"It [the promotion] means a lot," said Lentz, who is the spokesperson for the department. "It's more for my family. I spend a lot of hours working with the commissioner on his vision for the department. And for my family that's a sacrifice of lost time. I have to remember that being a public servant is about service over self. It's more for the community and my family."

Pickel had his fiancee and fellow officer Rachel Seik pin him for the ceremony, and Pitts had her husband participate in the pinning.

"They [the promotion ceremonies] are very important for the department." Lentz said. "Celebrating the success of the people within your command is really important."

Also in attendance were state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, and York County Commissioner Doug Hoke.