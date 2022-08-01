Lane restriction on Interstate 83 bridge set to begin

Repairs to an Interstate 83 bridge will cause a lane restriction near Harrisburg next week.

The right lane of northbound I-83, which includes a section of the exit lane to 2nd Street in Harrisburg, will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, according to the state Department of Transportation. The exit itself will remain open, as will three lanes of northbound traffic.

Repairs to John Harris Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River are necessitating the lane restriction, PennDOT said.

Travelers should stay alert for the operations, obey work zone signs and slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for the safety of the road crews and themselves.

For information on major roadways, visit 511PA. Free and available 24 hours a day, the service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. It is available online and through a smartphone app.

For more information on PennDOT news and traffic alerts in York County, visit the PennDOT District 8 website. For information on planned and active construction projects, visit the PennDOT Projects website.

